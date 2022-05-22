Residents of a low-cost housing project in oThongathi north of Durban say they are now living in fear after their complex was flooded for the second time in just over a month.

About 20 of the residents, who have returned to the complex next to a river after the April floods, had to be evacuated Saturday night when flood waters reached knee height.

They are now busy cleaning up their units to see what can be salvaged.

Seventy-year-old Omilladevi Sookdeo, who lives with a grandchild with Down syndrome, says it was terrifying to watch the floodwater rise again.

“So the water was rushing this way, that I’m standing there that I can’t even stand. The baby climbed on top and said, “you know I’m not coming down.” And and he’s praying, “Jesus help me, Jesus help me!” And he’s even praying to our Hindu gods, whatever it is. And he’s a Down syndrome child. He’s a 22-year old boy. His dad wasn’t here. He was by me. So now we can’t do nothing now. My mattress got wet. My bed got thrown.”

Umlazi residents evacuate their homes

Residents of Umlazi E-section, south of Durban, have evacuated their houses as the heavy rains continue to cause havoc in different parts of the city since Saturday.

SABC News reporter Bongani Gema updates from Umlazi:

Meanwhile, government says it has activated all its emergency response systems in KwaZulu-Natal, following the heavy rains which resulted in flooding in several areas across the province.

This is the second time the province has been hit by severe flooding in just over a month. Last month 448 people died in the devastating floods.

SABC reporter Mondli Radebe is on the ground with an update:

Several roads have also been flooded:

ETHEKWINI HEAVY RAINS UPDATE

22.05.2022

10H24

Residents are advised to avoid the M41 off ramp onto the N2 South due to it being waterlogged. #EThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/FPW6zOc5pE — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) May 22, 2022