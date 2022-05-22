Authorities, together with the Defence Force and police in KwaZulu-Natal, have evacuated people in flooded areas in Umlazi south of Durban, as well as oThongathi, Westbrook and Umdloti north of Durban.

Among the people who have been evacuated to a hall, are residents from an old age home.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakala has also warned residents in South Durban basin to be on guard for flooding.

Zikalala’s briefing on the floods:

This is the second time in just over a month that parts of Durban have been hit by floods.

In April, 448 people died in devastating floods. Thousands of flood victims are still being housed in halls.

Zikakalala elaborates on the rescue efforts, “We’ve been in touch with the local people there, and we are trying to evacuate all of those people. And some of those people are trapped inside. They don’t have any access to get out because the roads have been flooded. So we are working with the SANDF, the SAPS and our disaster teams so that we evacuate people in those areas.”

SABC News reporter in Durban Mlondi Radebe is on the ground and brings the latest from the Durban beachfront:

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Metro has given an update on the floods, “A South African Weather Service Red (Level 10) warning remains in effect. Forecast models show moderate to high rainfall is expected between 06h00 and 10h00 today. Higher intensity is expected from approximately 08h00 over the Central and Northern regions. Moderate to low rainfall is expected to continue until 20h00. There is a high probability of localised flooding of vulnerable areas and landslides within the municipality. Residents and drivers are requested to exercise extreme caution. For emergencies please contact 031 361 0000.”