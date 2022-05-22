Government says it has activated all its emergency response systems in KwaZulu-Natal, following the heavy rains which resulted in flooding in several areas across the province.

This is the second time the province has been hit by severe flooding in just over a month. Last month 448 people died in the devastating floods.

Areas most affected by the heavy downpours are Umlazi south of Durban, oThongathi, Westbrook and Umdloti, north of Durban.

Spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lungi Mtshali, “So government has convened the inter ministerial committee on disaster yesterday with all the ministers present to come up with interventions to the impending disaster we are facing right now in KZN. What we have done is reactivated all those emergency services that we has during the height of the disaster and we are now assessing the extent of the damage in order for government to come up with a comprehensive plan on how to deal with this.”

Among the people who have been evacuated to a hall, are residents from an old age home.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikakala has also warned residents in South Durban basin to be on guard for flooding.

Update from the Durban beachfront:

Roads closed

Several roads have been affected due to the persistent rain.

Residents are advised to stay clear of the M4 between Desainagar and Westbrook near the Boys Town Bridge. #EThekwiniMunicipality pic.twitter.com/ImagYoLYU4 — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) May 22, 2022

eThekwini Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad says,” Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas. Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers. Residents living in low-lying areas, sudden floods may affect them. Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to safer places or to higher ground. The public must monitor weather alerts and radio and television.”

Sewpersad has advised people to keep their cellphones close and dial 031 361 0000 if they need help.