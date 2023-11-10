Home Affairs open on Saturday ahead of Voter Registration weekend

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Home Affairs says that all Home Affairs offices will be open on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to allow citizens to collect their IDs and passports ahead of the upcoming Voter Registration weekend.

Home Affairs offices will be open from 8am until 1pm.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced that the voter registration weekend will be held on November 18-19, 2023.

To register to vote, you need a South African identity document – either a green barcoded ID book, an ID smartcard, or a valid temporary ID certificate. All South African citizens aged 16 years or older can register to vote, but to vote you need to be 18 years or older.

In addition to opening on Saturday, Home Affairs has introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process Smart ID cards and passports, where space allows. This is to help reduce queues.

Deputy Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza says that he will be in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape, tomorrow to engage with stakeholders on the importance of improving the delivery of basic services. Nzuza will also address concerns that residents of the area have raised, including the poor delivery of basic services.

Nzuza has assured residents that the department is committed to providing efficient and effective services.

Home Affairs offices to open for 5 hours for the collection of ID documents this Saturday:

Meanwhile, the IEC has called on all eligible South Africans to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

Mzansi, your democracy, own it! Show up on 18 and 19 November, 2023, and make your mark by registering to vote in #SAelections24. pic.twitter.com/XCwTdRwS6z — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 7, 2023