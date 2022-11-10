A new play that focuses on the complexities of an inter-racial and inter-cultural family in London, set against the background of a pre-democratic South Africa and the Jewish Holocaust, is having its world première at The Baxter in Cape Town.

Playwright Nadia Davids and director Jay Pather have teamed up again to bring audiences their latest offering titled Hold Still.

The drama unfolds when the mixed-race couple’s son decides to hide his best friend, a vulnerable asylum-seeking teenager in their home.

The new production features Andrew Buckland, Mwenya Kabwe, Lyle October and Tailyn Ramsamy.