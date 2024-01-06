Hoedspruit property prices at an all-time high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hoedspruit, a town nestled at the foot of the Klein Drakensberg in Limpopo, has become attractive for international buyers that want to make the small safari town their home. Estate agents in the area say property prices are at an all-time high.

This as international buyers use the strength of their currencies to buy homes in the town.

Realtor Rob Severin says in the last 12 years the demand for property has sky rocketed.

“We had a lot of stands for sale. We had quite a lot of auctions, there were a lot of stands for auction. And a piece of ground in those days that might have gone for one or R200 000 today could cost you as much as R1.5 million. And that’s been over a 12 year period. So that’s where the growth has come in and now we don’t have vacant ground in the estates that have fully developed. So already we are seeing people buying a house and renovating and making it into a bigger or nicer house.”

International buyers edge out locals in Hoedspruit’s increasingly expensive property market: