The Springboks will kick-off their Rugby Championship challenge in Mbombela on Saturday against their old foe, the All Blacks.

The Boks are all too aware of the sense of occasion that this fixture elicits but they have not beaten the All Blacks at home in eight years and they need to focus on starting the tournament as they intend to continue.

The Springboks are lining up to face the All Blacks and the match day 23 knows that the last time the Boks beat their old foe on home soil was back in 2014.

They’re the players who will turn out in the green and gold and have been handed the task of renewing a famous rivalry where whatever happens on the field of play will be remembered for years to come.

The Springboks may be considered the favourites going into the clash; they beat Wales 2-1 in the incoming series while New Zealand suffered a historic series loss to Ireland.

Neither team will care much for labels going into this clash which does not seem to matter in this particular fixture.

Siya Kolisi made his debut for the Boks in 2013 at the Mbombela Stadium against Scotland. He is set to win his 66th test cap for the Boks when he leads South Africa out against New Zealand on the Lowveld.