President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been visiting the scene of the Johannesburg CBD building fire, says the issue of inner city housing and the hijacking of buildings needs to be addressed.

Ramaphosa says Joburg has suffered an unprecedented incident with the fire that has claimed over 70 lives.

250 people were injured and more than 422 displaced.

Scores of people are being treated in hospital. Ramaphosa says Premier Panyaza Lesufi has informed him that an investigation is under way.

Ramaphosa says this was a wakeup call.

Meanwhile, the streets of Johannesburg remain filled with anguish, agony and tears.

Dozens of families with babies and young children say, they will remain homeless on Thursday evening.

As night falls and the cold temperatures begin to set in, hunger is also what they have to contend with.

Many narrowly escaped with their lives, leaving all their belongings behind, which is now gutted by the fire.

NGOs have arrived with food and water, which for many is their first meal of the day.

The air is filled with the scent of smoke and the precinct of the building remains cordoned off.