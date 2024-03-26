High Court to rule on MK party registration matter

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to deliver judgment in the matter between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) today.

The ANC is challenging the commission’s registration of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, arguing that it is unlawful.

The MK party, which former President Jacob Zuma has endorsed, has submitted that the ANC has not followed internal electoral processes in seeking to have the registration of the party reviewed.

The IEC says the ANC failed to object to the registration in time.

The judgment was expected to be delivered in the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein yesterday.

The organisation Judges Matter which monitors the judiciary in South Africa says it hopes the court will explain why it did not deliver judgment in the case between the ANC and the commission yesterday.

Organisation’s researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin says they are looking forward to the judgment.

Benjamin says, “I’m hoping that they’ll also explain why it took an extra day because like I said judgments are usually handed down or written within a period of three months so to reduce that period to three days is quite a huge, huge task. So, I’m hoping they’ll explain to us why they needed an extra day in addition to the three days in which they took to write judgment.”

