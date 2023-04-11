The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is expected to hear arguments challenging the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

The separate legal bids by the Helen Suzman Foundation, Zimbabwean Immigration Federation, African Amity and 29 others seek to have the termination of the permits declared unlawful.

Last year, the department announced that it would not renew the special dispensation for a fourth time since its inception in 2009.

The permit provides legal protection to over 170 000 holders who live, work and study in South Africa.

The decision to terminate the permits in December, came after Cabinet agreed that permit holders with critical skills must apply for visas to remain in South Africa.

The hearing in the case is expected to take place virtually until Friday.

