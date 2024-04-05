Home Affairs open on Saturdays for ID applications and collections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of Home Affairs says the extended office hours at its branches nationally for five hours on Saturdays from 8am is to allow for people to collect IDs among other things.

The department says that the extended services would start from tomorrow and last until the 25th of May.

Siya Qoza is the Home Affairs Spokesperson, “We are opening our offices on Saturdays, from tomorrow, up until the 25th of May, that covers a period of seven Saturdays. We are opening from 8am in the morning up until 1pm. We are doing so, to help people who want to come in and apply for or collect their IDs to do that and if people want to apply for identification certificates, they can also come through we’ll be able to assist them. It is linked to upcoming elections, and we just want people who have applied, to come and collect- and those who want to apply, to be able to do so. This is one of the things we’re doing to support the elections.”