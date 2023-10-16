Heavy downpours in Port St Johns leads to flooding in some areas

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Heavy downpours in the Port St Johns area of the Eastern Cape are causing localised flooding in some areas.

The Weather Service had earlier issued a warning for disruptive rain over parts of the OR Tambo and Amathole disricts.

Spokesperson for the OR Tambo district municipality, Zimkitha Macingwane, says their disaster and risk management teams are on high alert.

“We have already observed high water levels in parts of Coffee Bay, in King Sabata Dalinyebo Municipality and in the Green Farms area in the PSJ municipality. The mayor is urging the community to avoid crossing flooded rivers and lakes and evacuate to high lying areas where necessary.”

Meanwhile, a number of wards in the Buffalo City Metro in the province have been severely affected by the heavy rains that fell during the last two weeks.

Some roads were flooded and a number of houses water logged in at least eight wards.

The metro says part of the problem is blocked storm-water drains due to illegal dumping.

The metro is again on high alert as the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain which includes the Buffalo City Metro.

BCM spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya, says their disaster management teams are on the ground.

“Our disaster management services are in contact with the South African Weather Service (SAWS) to monitor severe weather conditions and to distribute such information to affected communities. Some of the contributing factors to some of the floods include low lying areas, a strain in our drainage system as well as flood line and wetlands which is compromised by littering and illegal dumping. The metro warns communities to be on the lookout for warnings.”