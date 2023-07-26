Another imported case of cholera has been reported by the Health Department. According to the department, the patient is a 24-year-old man who travelled to Karachi, Pakistan.

He reportedly showed severe cholera symptoms on his return at King Shaka International Airport earlier this month.

The first two imported cases were from two people who had travelled to Malawi earlier this year.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale says, “On Monday, we got the lab results that confirmed a South African man who travelled to Pakistan, which is one of the countries which are cholera endemic – came back with signs and symptoms of cholera. Our port officials, when they screened the travellers coming in, they managed to identify this person, who was very honest and tried to cooperate with our officials. That is when we recommended that he goes to the nearest health facility for further medical observation. So, we can confirm that this is the third imported case into the country.”

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has also called for continued vigilance and urged the public to stay alert and maintain high level of personal hygiene at all times to prevent possible transmission of waterborne and foodborne diseases.

VIDEO: Dep. Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo speaks on the current cholera situation:

