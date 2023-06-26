The National Health Department has confirmed that the cholera death toll now stands at 43. The death toll about a month ago stood at 37.

A total of 193 cholera cases have been confirmed out of the 1045 suspected cholera cases reported since the start of the outbreak in South Africa.

Gauteng is the leading province with 176 confirmed cases, followed by the Free State with 11 cases. The North West has five confirmed cases, Limpopo four and Mpumalanga one reported case.

Health Spokesperson, Foster Mohale says the department’s main focus is to prevent further person-to-person transmission.

“The department appeals to the general public to maintain to the strict compliance with personal hygiene, especially during food preparations at social gatherings and funeral services. Since majority of positive cases and deaths had direct link with funeral attendance in the outbreak communities,” says Mohale.

Cholera Outbreak | How did water crisis arise and how can it be fixed?