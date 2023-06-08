President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, following the cholera outbreak. He is being joined by ministers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, with a stopover at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment plant.

More than 20 people are known to have passed away from cholera.

Brink says the outbreak has helped highlight issues of water quality in the area.

“We’ve been in talks with the Department of Water and Sanitation for a number of weeks. I met the Minister [Senzo Mchunu] to talk about Rooivaal even before there was an outbreak of cholera. Of course, we don’t know if the two issues are related, but the cholera outbreak has again highlighted the problem with the quality of water.”

“That agreement with the minister and National Treasury and potentially the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) might unlock the funding that the city needs, in addition to the R450 million that we have budgeted for upgrading Rooivaal in the next three years,” adds Brink.

