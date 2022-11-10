Seven people have been killed in a head-on collision involving a bus and a truck on the notorious N8 stretch near Botshabelo in the Free State.

The drivers of both vehicles are among the deceased.

Free State Police, Roads and Transport spokesperson, Hillary Mophethe, says the collision happened following an alleged attempt by the truck to overtake.

Mophethe says three people have been critically injured, while 19 have suffered moderate injuries, with 32 people having sustained minor injuries.

The injured have been transferred to hospitals in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Thaba Nchu.

Mophethe says the road will remain closed for a few hours while emergency services personnel are still waiting for jaws of life to remove trapped bodies.

In the post below, Free State Police, Roads and Transport MEC, William Bulwane, says they will visit the survivors of the crash: