Hawks arrest two suspects in Pietermaritzburg drug bust

The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested two individuals at the Sweetwater taxi rank for drug dealing, with an estimated street value of R26 000.

The joint operation between the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Crime Intelligence, and the Umgungundlovu District Task Team led to the apprehension of the suspects, aged 22 and 45.

Sweetwaters is situated on the north western fringe of Pietermaritzburg and nestling between the Swartkop and Teteleku ridges which enclose the headwaters of the Dorpspruit.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo, the arrests were the result of information received about drug dealing activities in the vicinity of the Sweetwaters taxi rank.

“Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Crime Intelligence and Umgungundlovu District Task Team, arrested two suspects … for dealing in drugs,” states Mhlongo.

Upon raiding the suspects, mandrax tablets were discovered. A subsequent search of a female suspect’s room led to the seizure of additional mandrax tablets, heroin capsules, pieces of crack cocaine, and ecstasy tablets, collectively valued at approximately R26 660.

Police also confiscated R850.00 suspected to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade.

“Both suspects were placed under arrest and charged for dealing in drugs,” says Mhlongo.

The arrested individuals are scheduled to make their appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court today.

