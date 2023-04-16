Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele has raised serious concerns about the provisional liquidation of the South African Post Office.

In a statement, the Minister says he has requested that the Board and management of the Post Office provide him with a detailed account of the circumstances that led to this development and steps to be taken by the Board to address the issue.

The Post Office was placed under provisional liquidation when several creditors applied for liquidation after it failed to pay its debt.

Provisional liquidator Anton Shaban confirmed to the SABC that he is currently undertaking a process to value the various assets owned by the South Africa Post Office.

The state-owned company has until June 1 before the provisional liquidation is made final.

The process could result in the assets of the Post Office being sold to cover billions of rand owed in outstanding rental.

Gungubele has assured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to ensure continuous provision of “social services, timely grant payments, efficient workforce and harmonious negotiations with all creditors towards favourable outcomes.”

He says he has requested that the Post Office furnish him with detailed records on all litigations and debts currently facing the organisation.

SA Post Office reassures stakeholders it is acting in their interests: Mark Barnes & Bongani Diako: