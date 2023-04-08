The South African Post Office (SAPO) says it will issue a statement next week following reports that it has been put under liquidation by insolvency practitioners Kaap Vaal Trust.

The Post Office which had just received a R2.4 billion bail-out from government says it has been dealing with this matter for a while now.

SAPO told the SABC News that there is no reason to believe that this one would be any different.

The Kaap Vaal Trust is one of several entities that had previously tried to approach the courts in an attempt to place the Post Office under liquidation.

The Post Office has been battling to pay some of its creditors.

