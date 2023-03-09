The legal representative of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has requested further documents from the state pertaining to the charges of fraud and corruption.

During her trial together with the 20 other accused, Gumede’s lawyer advocate Jay Naidoo told the court that they want an interim forensic report that formed the basis for criminal charges against the accused.

Gumede, former municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and some former senior municipal employees are alleged to have manipulated tender processes in favour of companies preferred by Gumede.

Naidoo was cross-examining state witness, Mbuso Ngcobo. He questioned how the eThekwini’s Integrity and Investigative Unit managed to process the complaint from anonymous (sources) and conduct investigation within 24 hours.

This was after Ngcobo told the court that the complaint was received just before 16h00 and the following day was signed off to be investigated.

Advocate Naidoo further asked that the defense be furnished with minutes of a meeting where a decision to investigate the matter was taken.

Tuesday’s court proceedings: