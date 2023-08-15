The trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused at the Durban High Court has been postponed, yet again.

This is in connection with a R320 million Durban Solid Waste removal tender.

The accused are facing more than 2000 charges collectively including fraud and corruption.

The court has since barred the naming of the witnesses for safety reasons.

In the latest adjournment, the court has heard that the witness, a retired official of the municipality’s DSW unit is unwell.

He has been on the stand for the last two weeks.

On Monday, he confirmed co-signing over 20 contracts of refuse collection and street cleaning of several wards in Umlazi.

However, the State was not able to produce the minutes of the Bid Adjudication Committee, that set down the specifications for the contract that was to be advertised.

The defense requested these minutes. The matter has been adjourned until Wednesday.

Whistleblowers

Last month, the case as delayed after a reported weekend shooting at the house of a witness.

State prosecutor Ashika Lucken told the court that the witness who was due to begin her testimony, was not in a position to do so.

VIDEO: The Social Worker, Writer and Justice Monitor John Clarke responded on the delay: