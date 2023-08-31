The bereaved Ramango family at Taaibosch, outside Senwabarwana, in Limpopo, is seeking answers following the death of their daughter.

20-year-old Khomotso Ramango died after allegedly being improperly administered with a contraceptive injection at the Capricorn TVET College clinic in Polokwane.

She was a hospitality student. She was later admitted to a private hospital where she succumbed to the infection last week.

The family says the preliminary report shows that the injection, which was apparently injected in the wrong vein, caused an infection which spread to vital organs in her body.

The deceased’s mother, Annah Ramango, says the college is now distancing itself from what led to the death of her daughter.

“The college said it was going to cover all the funeral costs and also compensate the family. They also asked us to write down the list of all the funeral expenses because the child died in their hands, but they failed to fulfil their promises. They even took her to the private hospital because they told should she die. The college will be in big trouble.”

Annah says the doctor had to remove an excess amount of skin from where Ramango was injected but couldn’t make it.

She says the doctor also revealed that there was negligence on the side of the college clinic, leading to her daughter’s death.

More details into Ramango’s death in the report below:

Similar incident in Eastern Cape

in 2021, SABC News reported a similar incident of the administration of a contraceptive injection gone wrong in the Eastern Cape.

The Makhubalo family from Walmer in Gqeberha demanded answers after their daughter died from septic shock, shortly after receiving her injected contraceptive.

The late 29-year-old Nompumelelo Makhubalo was injected at the Central Clinic in Gqeberha in June 2021.

A week later she developed an infection at the injection site, which ultimately led to her death.

More details of the incident in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Mkhokheli Bandla