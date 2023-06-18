A graveyard and another informal settlement on the Cape Flats are underwater after Saturday’s heavy downpours in parts of the Western Cape.

The City of Cape Town’s Charlotte Powell, from the Disaster Management Centre, says the “Kampies” informal settlement and a nearby cemetery have been flooded.

Powell says mopping-up operations are in top gear at all affected areas since the adverse weather cleared up a bit on Sunday.

City officials are also assisting residents to get back on their feet after days of disruptive wind and rain.

She says a mudslide in Hangberg at Houtbay near the city, which affected privately owned properties, has also been cleared. Some affected households have also been relocated where possible.

Video, Western Cape floods claim one life:

Meanwhile, Western Cape authorities say the main road between Citrusdal and Ceres has been partially re-opened to traffic.

The province has recently suffered harsh and stormy weather. This resulted in infrastructural damage and the closure of access roads. Citrusdal and Ceres were amongst some of the areas worst affected.

Western Cape Provincial MEC of infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers says people are urged to be cautious and obey all instructions and road signage.

“There are still potholes forming and this may create large holes and will be monitored. This does now however provide an entrance and exit route for Citrusdal. Regarding the road from Citrusdal to Clanwilliam, please note that water levels are still above the roadway on the main road 539 and thus not accessible for smaller vehicles, but larger vehicles can use this road.

“Citrusdal to N7 road remains closed. Because work in this area is still underway. The Olifantsrivier low water bridge must be closely monitored and should not be used because the water levels are unsafe for vehicles at this stage.”