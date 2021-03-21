Pollen is a common cause of hay fever, and can also affect those who have asthma.

Experts say grass pollen counts in the Northern Cape have doubled compared to last season. This is attributed to the recent heavy rains.

Pollen is a common cause of hay fever, and can also affect those who have asthma. But experts say those who are prone to allergies can breathe a sigh of relief as the pollen season is about to end.

Ear, Nose and Throat specialist, Doctor Werner Hoek, has been monitoring the province and collecting pollen data.

“It’s important because we don’t know what’s going on at this stage. It is very important for our patient management for avoidance measures, it’s important to monitor change due to change in climate and also to empower our patients and clinicians and in better management of our patients especially when we need to plan immunotherapy we need to do it in a certain time of the year when air pollen is at it’s lowest.”

Research has shown that large volumes of pollen can interfere with normal anti-viral immunity.

Leading South African aerobiologist, Doctor Dilys Berman says, “From last year’s experience, towards the end of March beginning of April there should be some relief for allergy sufferers, it’s a good idea to look for pollen counts on our website, which is www.pollencounts.co.za.”