[GRAPHIC] Limpopo court hands twin sister killer 15 year sentence

A woman in Limpopo has received a 15-year prison sentence after being found guilty of murdering her twin sister in a brutal attack in January this year at Ga-Mogotlane village.

According to police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba, the incident unfolded during a heated domestic dispute between the sisters.

“During the trial, the court heard how the accused attacked her twin sister after they got into a heated argument and stabbed her with a knife for several times until she died at their residence, and she further chopped her twin sister with an axe before fleeing the scene.

“The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence and said no one has to take away somebody’s life even with the slightest provocation.”