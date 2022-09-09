Police are searching for suspects following a fatal shooting in Mabopane on Thursday night.

The 48-year-old man who was travelling in a Toyota Hilux bakkie, was shot and killed in a hail of bullets in Mabopane, Block B.

The shooting incident has been described as a hit.

Unknown number of suspects, armed with R5 rifles opened fire at the bakkie killing the driver instantly.

Community members have described the loud gunshot sounds as those coming from a movie.

Graphic videos recorded by some of the community members, who arrived at the crime scene shortly after the shooting happened, have been doing the rounds on both Facebook and Twitter.

In one of the videos, the man’s lifeless body, with a badly damaged face, can be seen sitting on the driver’s seat, of his bakkie with his face blown-out, and blood streaming out beneath the driver’s door.

On Friday morning, blood stains could be seen on the tar road where the shooting took place.

The shooting has sparked fears among community members, with some saying they are no longer feeling safe.

Those who spoke to the SABC News on condition of anonymity, say the victim was involved in tender businesses.

“Now we will not be free walking at night after this shooting. These people are heartless, look at how they shot him,” said one community member.

Another one has described the deceased as a loving and caring person.

“He had no beef [grudge] with anyone. He was always friendly and ever smiling,” he says.

They have described the shooting incident as that of a horror movie.

It is unclear where the bullet riddled bakkie was travelling to, or where it was coming from.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello explains:

Soshanguve’s ‘heist kingpin’ shot and killed

Meanwhile, just a week ago, a man who some have described as Soshanguve’s ‘number 1 tsotsi’ and ‘heist kingpin’, Nkosivumile Prince “Mongol” Mahlangu was was shot and killed in what was described as a hit.

Mahlangu was also killed in a hail of bullets next to Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Sunnyside on Saturday night.

It is understood that at the time of the shooting incident, Mahlangu was traveling with a female passenger.

Mahlangu was travelling in a grey Golf 8 GTI when he was attacked.

The female passenger escaped unharmed.

Mahlangu will be buried on Saturday in Soshanguve.

It’s expected that there will be high police presence at the funeral.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

