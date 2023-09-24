A manhunt has been launched for the suspects who shot dead one police officer and wounded three others in Mabopane north of Pretoria on Friday.

The officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle and asked for a licence. They then came under fire.

One officer was declared dead on the scene. Three sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says, ” Police are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, robbery of firearms and malicious damage to state property. We have mobilised all resources to apprehend those that are behind these murders and attacks on police officers.”

About 34 police officers were killed in the 2022-2023 financial year.

