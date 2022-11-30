The School Governing Body Council of South Africa has called for the immediate dismissal of a deputy principal who was allegedly caught red-handed having sex with a learner in a classroom at Seleteng, Ga-Mphahlele outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday afternoon at the Kgaga-Tlou Secondary School.

Angry community members then assaulted the man.

The council’s provincial chairperson, Derick Mosoana says: “While the council acknowledges the challenges society experiences in this morally decaying society, it gives no teacher the right to prey after learners. This is why we call on the department to act immediately on this issue. The council will on Thursday the 1st of December 2022 visit the school and the family of the learner. We also commit R1000 for every reported case of sexual violation that might lead to the dismissal of sex pests masquerading as teachers in our schools.”

Concerns over increases in sexual misconduct against learners

Meanwhile, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation (Naptosa) has raised concern over the increasing number of cases in which teachers are accused of sexual misconduct against learners.

The organisation has blamed the disconnect between legislation and implementation in provinces that find unethical educators guilty of offences but to not report them to the South African Council for Educators.

Naptosa’s Chief Executive in KwaZulu-Natal Thirona Moodley says it is worrying.

“It’s really getting to unreal proportions. I think that is the only word I can use. We had the issue raised regarding the teacher asking a learner about the size of her vagina…and we just had a teacher two weeks ago, he was actually arrested for collecting semen from his learners. It’s unreal the nature of the sexual misconduct and our legislation is not even covering those definitions of sexual misconduct.”

Northern Cape teacher facing sexual misconduct allegations

In April, a teacher at a primary school in Jan Kempdorp in the Northern Cape was placed on preliminary suspension after being accused of sexually harassing a grade seven pupil.

He after he allegedly asked her to kiss him and touch his private parts. The family of the young girl want him fired.

SABC News Reporter Neria Hlakotsa has more details in the report below:

-Additional reporting by Neria Hlakotsa