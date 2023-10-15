‘Govt must work with traditional leaders to develop communities’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says that government must work with traditional leaders to develop communities.

Mashatile was speaking during the Tshivhase Day celebrations at Tshikombani outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

In his address Mashatile reflected on the life of Mailausumbwa Rasimphi Frans Tshivhase, who was a paramount chief of the Tshivhase people from 1930.

Mashatile says traditional leaders understand the developmental needs of their communities: “We must work with traditional leaders because you are meant to work with our people on the ground. Traditional leaders know what is happening on the ground and therefore they know work that is needed. We must continue working with them so that we can develop in these areas.”

Also speaking during the Tshivhase Day celebrations, Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-san Leaders Chief Thabo Seatlholo says elderly traditional leaders must impart knowledge to the new generation.

Seatlholo says Africans must tell their own stories in their own languages.

He says African historians must preserve indigenous knowledge for future generations.

“Us people who are not from our home villages, I would like to encourage the old man who was here, to transfer that important knowledge to the up-and-coming younger generation. So that 30 years from here , or 40 years, 50 years when none of us are here, so that history can be told correctly, nobody must tell our story but ourselves.”

The video below has more on the story: