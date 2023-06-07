The South African government and organised business have agreed to work together in a partnership to speedily remove obstacles that hinder economic growth and job creation.

The partnership will focus on key areas of intervention including energy, transport and logistics as well as crime and corruption.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between business and government stemming from the success of the COVID-19 response.

Spokesperson in the Presidency Vincent Magwanya explains.

“Government welcomes this commitment from business and undertakes to ensure the success of this partnership. This initiative will make a real and much difference in rebuilding the economy and setting it on a path of sustained and inclusive growth. It is driven by sheer determination to overcome the severe challenges that we currently face as a country and to mobilise the country’s substantial capabilities towards the achievement of that goal.”

On Tuesday, Stats SA released figures that showed a slight uptick in economic growth in the first quarter of 2023.

