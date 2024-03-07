Godongwana highlights challenges hindering SA’s economic growth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance Minister Enoch Godwangana says logistical challenges, persistent load shedding and crime are hindering South Africa’s economic growth.

Godongwana sat down with SABC News to discuss a range of issues.

His comments come in light of Statistics South Africa’s announcement that the country’s economy grew by a mere 0.1% in the last quarter of 2023.

Godongwana also weighed in on the private-public partnership between Takatso Consortium and national air carrier, South African Airways (SAA).

The finance minister says a partnership between the two was necessary to ensure the survival of SAA.

While calls are growing for the government to introduce a basic income grant, Godongwana believes it’s possible to introduce one only if other social security grants can be integrated into one basket.

The minister has also weighed in on the finances of the City of Ekurhuleni, adding that Treasury will be taking a closer look at the municipality’s books.

The City of Ekurhuleni, a product of a coalition between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters, was downgraded by ratings agency Moody’s after failing to submit its 2023 financials.

VIDEO | One-on-one with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana: