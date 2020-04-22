The Social Development department will issue the requirements needed to access and apply for this funding.

Government is expected to announce details of how millions of unemployed South Africans can claim the special relief grant announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress will benefit individuals, who are currently unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment.

The Social Development Department will issue the requirements needed to access and apply for this funding.

South Africa cementing its position among the world’s biggest welfare state. More than 17 million people live on social grants. Now the government is spreading its resources even wider.

Recent measures to fight the spread of COVID-19 have forced many to stay at home. As a result, many poor households can no longer earn an income.

Government has noted with concern the need for additional expenditure to the relief of hunger and social distress in communities across the country.

President Ramaphosa announced that R50 billion from the stimulus package will go towards the poor and the vulnerable.

In the video below, social grant beneficiaries welcome President Ramaphosa’s stimulus package.

Professor Jannie Rossouw from Wits Business School says that he appreciates the government’s effort in mitigating the social welfare of the South African citizens during this pandemic.

Neil Coleman, Co-director of the Institute for Economic Justice, says he expects a detailed explanation of how the unemployment grant will be administered, but he is impressed with the President’s announcement on social grants.

Ramaphosa said that he was deeply disturbed by reports of people abusing the distribution of food and other assistance for corrupt ends. He, therefore, warned that the government will not hesitate to ensure that those involved in such activities face the full might of the law.

This is the SASSA specification for food parcels. Please don’t believe any malice to the contrary that is peddled on these streets. To apply for social relief of distress please dial 0800 60 10 11 toll free and select option 3 @The_DSD pic.twitter.com/47j0ukDgAc — SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) April 19, 2020

Below is the breakdown of the announced R500 billion COVID-19 Economic plan:

-Reporting by Nothando Magudulela