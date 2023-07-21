President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is aware of the water crisis the country is facing and they are working on it. Ramaphosa was addressing hundreds of residents of the Umgungundlovu District at a community engagement event at the Taylor’s Halt sports ground in Pietermaritzburg.

Earlier, Ramaphosa conducted an oversight inspection of the newly-refurbished Darvill Wastewater Treatment Works, which recently underwent a R1 billion face-lift.

Ramaphosa says the government is working around the clock to address the country’s water challenges.

“I’m happy that we are holding an imbizo, discussing water issues. I have been brought here for two projects. On the first one, we have invested R1 billion for water works in Darvill. I have witnessed with my own eyes, the R1 billion has been utilised. I hope it was not consumed by certain individuals, but it helped the community.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates the sod-turning ceremony for an upgrade of Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water supply scheme during an oversight visit to inspect water projects aimed at improving the provision of bulk water and the maintenance of bulk water infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/foz5xwilcs — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 21, 2023

The upgrade of Phase 1 of the Vulindlela Bulk Water Supply Scheme will improve the availability and supply of drinking water to various communities in the uMgungundlovu District, including the Msunduzi and uMngeni Local Municipalities. pic.twitter.com/4pZ5prj5H5 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 21, 2023