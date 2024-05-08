De Lille aims to make a difference in communities beyond May polls

Reading Time: 1 minute

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille says her mission is not only to win votes but to make a difference in communities.

De Lille was speaking while campaigning ahead of the May 29 general elections in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

She launched a free Wi-Fi initiative in the northern areas of the city to assist disadvantaged communities to apply for jobs.

The GOOD Party leader says the project will also be targeting schools with limited resources.

De Lille promised her supporters jobs and an end to load shedding if she is given a chance by millions of South Africans.

“We can fund it up to 2026 … 2025 will be able to review it. What we are doing is spreading it out to other areas, we have already identified three more areas in the Eastern Cape. Hopefully by that time, government would have put the fibre and brought Wi-Fi to schools,” she adds.

In Ext 32 Bethelsdorp in Nelson Mandela Bay where Leader 🟠Patricia De Lille🟠 is launching GOOD WiFi – available free to the community regardless of politics. To support learners, job seekers and anyone who’s run out of data. #stopthesuffering pic.twitter.com/RINhQnuWW2 — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) May 8, 2024