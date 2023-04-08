Golden Arrows have moved up to sixth in the DSTV Premiership standings after beating Richards Bay 1-nil in a KZN Derby played in Durban.

Arrows took the lead early in the first half and held on for the win after the Natal Rich Boys were reduced to ten men with defender, Abel Mabaso, was sent off.

Arrows were looking for maximum points so they could move up the table from 10th place.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, wanted to win, so they cement their place in the top eight.

The visitors launched an attack on this occasion, and keeper, Salim Magoola, produced a spectacular save to deny Pule Mmodi a goal.

However, Arrows capitalised minutes later after winning another corner with Ryan Moon’s header beating Magoola.

The home side was reduced to 10 men after Abel Mabaso was given marching orders after committing a second bookable offence fouling Devine Lunga.

Richards Bay had a chance to level matters in the second half, but keeper, Sifiso Mlungwana was equal to the task.

The home side played with some urgency towards the end of the game as they looked for an equaliser.

Arrows had an opportunity to put the game beyond Richards Bay’s reach. However, they weren’t able to capitalise.

Richards Bay had yet another chance to equalise after they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the penalty area.

It wasn’t to be with Arrows’ defensive wall stopping the dangerous ball.

Knox Mutizwa squandered another scoring opportunity for the visitors late in injury time.

