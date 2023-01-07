Supersport United have failed to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the top.

Matsatsantsa lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows in a DSTV Premiership match at the Princess Magogo stadium in Durban this afternoon.

The home team were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute, which was converted by captain, Nduduzo Sibiya after it was initially saved by goalkeeper Ricardo Goss.

Arrows scored the 2nd goal, courtesy of the Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa, who scored his first goal of the season.

The visitors eventually reduced the deficit 5 minutes from time, with a header from Thabang Sibanyoni.

Changes made by Matsatsantsa: Webber IN

Lungu OFF Sibanyoni IN

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United beat Marumo Gallants 1-NIL away in another league match in Rustenburg.

