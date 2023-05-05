Supersport United Chief Executive Officer, Stan Matthews has revealed that the club will make an announcement regarding their female football structure in the not-so-distant future.

United is in contention to finish in 2nd place on the DSTV premiership log which will qualify them for a CAF Champions League spot.

Should the team qualify for either the CAF Champions League or the CAF Confederation Cup, it will need to have a female football team to be able to compete in the competition.

CAF has made this a requirement in next season’s club competitions.

Matthews says they have made a commitment and make an announcement soon, irrespective of CAF requiring teams that will compete in the competitions to have a female team.

He adds, “There are two or three that the board will decide on in the next few weeks but for sure in the first week of July we will announce our women’s team. We are excited about it even if we fall out of the race and finish fourth. We’ve committed that we will do so we think it’s the right step for our football club to grow the brand.”