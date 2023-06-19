Humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers is currently providing aid to residents of informal settlements at Rawsonville in the Boland. More than 1 000 residents have been affected by flooding.

The organisation has stepped up supplies of food hampers and mattresses. The residents are being accommodated in local church and community halls.

Disaster Management officer at the Breede Valley Municipality, Theo Botha says there have, meanwhile, been several roads in the De Doorns area that have been affected and remain closed.

The Gift of Givers says it has been difficult to access some areas because of the floods:

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning for damaging winds in the Western Cape which could affect formal and informal housing.

Cape Town Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, says the winds may also cause damage to electrical and communication infrastructure.

She says various roadways in the metro have also been flooded.

“Reports were received via our Disaster Operations Centre of flooded roadways in Uitsig and Silversands, as well as flooding in Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi, and damage to the roof of a house in Hanover Park.”