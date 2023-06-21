A German court has issued an arrest warrant for Markus Jooste, the former Chief Executive Officer, of the scandal-ridden retailer Steinhoff International Holdings, after he pulled a no-show for trial there.

Steinhoff has been battling to stay afloat, more than five years since auditors refused to sign off on its accounts.

This prompted Jooste’s resignation and caused a freefall of the company’s share-price, as well as, criminal and regulatory investigations in both Europe and South Africa.

Jooste was charged in Germany and the trial was scheduled to start in April but couldn’t continue due to his failure to attend.

That no- show did not impress German prosecutors it has to be said.

