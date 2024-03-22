Residents of Hermanus still shocked by Jooste’s suicide

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Western Cape coastal town of Hermanus in the Overberg is still in shock following the suicide of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, at a beach in the area.

Police say he succumbed to a fatal gunshot wound to the head shortly after arrival at a private hospital.

An inquest docket has been opened.

The news comes amid ongoing scrutiny and legal battles surrounding Jooste and the collapse of Steinhoff International Holdings, once one of the world’s largest retailers.

This week, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority imposed an administrative penalty totaling R475 million on the former CEO of Steinhoff.

A resident in Hermanus, Johan Henning, says he believes the fact that Jooste was finally going to be held accountable for his actions apparently drove the former Steinhoff CEO to commit suicide.

Following Jooste’s death, questions have been raised about the future of the investigation into the Steinhoff saga.

Author and multi-award-winning journalist Rob Rose says the Hawks will now have to reconsider who to hold accountable.

SABC News Reporter Vanessa Poonah updates from the spot where Jooste’s body was discovered: