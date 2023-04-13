The Central Karoo District Mayor Gayton McKenzie says that he will be putting his name in the hat for the position of Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

He plans to resign from his current post at the end of the month.

The Patriotic Alliance leader says that his party will vote in favour of ActionSA’s motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad.

“The city was known as Maboneng, the city of light, there’s no more light there. So, I want to put my hand up. Anybody that can challenge me must feel free and may the best person for the job win. As leader of the PA and outgoing mayor of central Karoo, I’m putting my hand up.”