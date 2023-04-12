ActionSA says it has submitted motions of no confidence against the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, and City Speaker Colleen Makhubele.

Amad has been criticised for allegedly securing a prospective R9 billion loan, which he claims, will be used to address service delivery issues and to develop a so-called smart city.

The Johannesburg Mayor revealed that he had secured the potential funding during a SABC News interview last week.

Action SA’s Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni says the party believes Amad is unable to provide a clear plan for the city.

“We submitted motions yesterday [Tuesday]. We have really been observing what is happening in the city. We were the first political party to wish him [Thapelo Amad] well when he was elected. But we have been quite worried about the lack of service delivery on the ground.”

“I think the recent [SABC News] interview was a confirmation of our concerns. Already, we are putting questions that we are going to pose in council. We have lost confidence in him. We think he doesn’t have the capacity to lead the city,” says Ngobeni.

The video below is the full interview with Funzi Ngobeni: