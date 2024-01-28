Patriotic Alliance President embarks on recruitment drive in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patriotic Alliance President Gayton Mckenzie has embarked on a supporter recruitment campaign in Limpopo ahead of the upcoming general elections.

PA Secretary in the province, Lucy Moruwe expressed the party’s enthusiasm for expanding its support base in the region.

McKenzie’s itinerary includes a visit to a local church in Westenburg outside Polokwane, where he is slated to engage with party supporters.

Moruwe emphasized McKenzie’s intention to tour all regions of the province as part of the recruitment drive.

In the video below McKenzie outlines the reason for the visit: