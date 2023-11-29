Gauteng to approach national govt regarding e-toll payment agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Gauteng Finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo says the province will approach national government on a possible long-term e-toll payment agreement.

He has emphasised that the R13 billion required from Gauteng to settle the e-toll debt presents a major risk to the province’s fiscus.

Mamabolo says an agreement with national government should result in re-purposing gantries for crime prevention.

In January, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) said there was no reason for the delay in the scrapping of e-tolls.

The Gauteng government said there is still no agreement with National Treasury to conclude the deactivation of the e-toll system which was supposed to have happened earlier this year.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the decision to scrap e-tolls during his mid-term budget. He said the national government would take over 70% of the debt, leaving the rest to the provincial government.

