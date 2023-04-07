Police say a man has been arrested on the N1 in Lyttleton, Centurion for driving at 198 kilometres per hour.

The highway has a speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour.

The driver was caught last night.

Gauteng Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane says reckless driving will not be tolerated on the province’s roads.

“He was detained on the spot and detained at Lyttleton police station. He will face charges of reckless and negligent driving, with the charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limit of 120kph. Gauteng traffic police would like to issue a stern warning against those that disobey the rules of the road, that lawlessness will not be tolerated. Our officers are on the ground to deal with criminality.”