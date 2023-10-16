Gauteng SAPS bust another bogus doctor

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng police have re-arrested another bogus doctor following a tip-off this morning.

Kingsley Chele allegedly targeted women misrepresenting himself as a doctor on Facebook and scamming them of cash. The accused was arrested in October after two cases of fraud were registered in Sunnyside and Klipgat.

He later escaped from custody. Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says the accused will appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The arrest was as a result of information and tip-off received from one of the media houses following a media statement issued about the wanted fugitive. The management of the police in Gauteng appreciates the role played by the media in particular and the community in general in the fight against crime. A charge of escaping from lawful custody will be added to the charges that he was already facing.”

Last week a person going by the name of Dr Matthew Lani was exposed for being a bogus doctor after he had been giving medical advice on social media platform Tik Tok.

Several institutions also dismissed his claims of being a doctor as false, and the Gauteng Health Department has since opened a criminal case against him.

