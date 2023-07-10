Gauteng residents experienced a pleasant surprise this morning as snow fell over many parts of the province. Social media is abuzz with activity, as residents post pictures and videos of the snow.

The last time snowfall was recorded in Gauteng was in 2012.

According to the South African Weather Service, the snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week.

Wits University’s biometeorology expert, Jennifer Fitchett, says it was just below 2 degrees when the snow began to fall this morning.

“So the last time I remember it snowing in Johannesburg was 2012. Up in Joburg we don’t get snow very often. You get about 8 to 10 snowfalls in Lesotho each year so we see a lot of it when we are doing field work but we don’t see a lot of it on campus.

Right now our temperature is 1.8 degrees so it is often a , misconception that you need to drop below 0 degrees to have snow. It was about minus 1 this morning driving in and it is a bit warmer now and often in the United Kingdom you would see it snowing at about 4 degrees and it’s just climbed to about 2.1.”

Mini-snowpeople at the SABC TV building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on this snowy morning. #sabcnews #coldfront pic.twitter.com/bhHTL6rm8v — BongiMogale (@Bongi43) July 10, 2023

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has urged residents to be extra cautious when using heating appliances to keep themselves warm, and to avoid fire incidents. This as extremely cold temperatures are expected to persist in most parts of the country over the next few days, with snow in high-lying areas. The cold conditions are expected to last until the end of the week.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe says, “Temperatures have dropped and it is very cold. It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions when dealing with heating appliances. Do not leave heaters and stoves unattended and also lets make sure that kids are supervised when using heaters and stoves to keep themselves warm.”

Roads closed due to snowfall

Meanwhile, the Wapadsberg pass on the R61 between Graaf Reinet and Cradock in the Eastern Cape has been closed due to snowfall.

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose has also warned motorists to be cautious as roads are slippery, as a result of the snow. He says several incidents of vehicles skidding off the road have occurred.

“Details of the two incidents where public transport vehicles which skidded off the road are still sketchy at this stage, but there are indications that there are any injuries in any of the two. But you as a vehicle operator, you are urged to approach our mountain passes with extra caution, and if you have a way, avoid them completely, because you do not want to be trapped in these icy conditions.”

Also the South African Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for disruptive snowfall over the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Monday.

In a statement, the Service says this may lead to icy roads causing traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

Social media users in the province have taken to social media to post pictures of snowfall in areas like Mooi River and Nottingham Road in the province’s Midlands.

The level 2 warning also applies to strong damaging winds that may lead to difficulty in the navigation of small vessels along the coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Scenes from the snow at the SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. #sabcnews #coldfront pic.twitter.com/dPKJhMWytK — BongiMogale (@Bongi43) July 10, 2023