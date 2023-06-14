Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela, will today unveil the province’s fourth quarter crime statistics for the 2022/23 financial year.

Private security companies report an increase in crime in the province as a result of (rolling blackouts) load shedding.

The third quarter crime statistics revealed an increase in rape, murder and other serious crimes in Gauteng.

At least one person is killed a day in mob justice attacks in Gauteng as vigilantism was recorded as the third-biggest contributor to murder statistics.

Since then, Gauteng has employed thousands of crime wardens who have been deployed across the province to assist police with crime fighting.

Residents will wait to hear if they have had any impact on the levels of crime.

VIDEO | Mixed reactions to Gauteng’s new crime prevention unit: