Gauteng’s Health Department is to host its second surgical marathon at 23 public health facilities across the province this week.

An estimated 300 surgeries will be performed to reduce the backlog. On Mandela Day the department performed 728 surgeries.

“We have made a commitment that on a monthly basis, we would run these surgical marathons as part of not only reducing the backlog but also to ensure that we also build capacity and skills transfer among health practitioners. We are hoping that with these interventions will drastically reduce the waiting list for surgical backlogs and also tremendously improve the capacity that we have across our service platforms,” Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba explains.

MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG HEALTH TO PERFORM MORE THAN 300 SURGERIES IN SECOND SURGICAL MARATHON pic.twitter.com/LAO9xgRyGT — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 28, 2023