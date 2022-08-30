The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) will on Wednesday demonstrate outside the Gauteng Health Department to demand what they call real action against all implicated by slain Babita Deokaran.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has refuted reports that assassinated whistleblower Deokaran, who was Chief Director of Financial Accounting in the Department, had requested a forensic investigation into suspicious tender payments made by the management of Tembisa Hospital.

The 53-year-old was gunned down outside her home south of Johannesburg a year ago in what is believed to have been a hit linked to her unearthing of corruption in the Department.

OUTA’s Wayne Duvanage, “Our staff members will protest at the Department of Health with regards to the lack of action or the slow pace of action at Tembisa hospital. But also a while ago we had an issue at the Rahima Moosa Hospital.”

Suspension of health officials

Last week, the Gauteng government suspended its Health Department Chief Financial Officer Lerato Madyo and the Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi over allegations of improper procurement and payment of service providers at the hospital.

They’re also suspected of possible links to the murder of Deokaran.

A recent News24 investigation revealed that weeks before her murder, Deokaran had raised concern over dubious payments at the Tembisa Hospital.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Premier Vuyo Mhaga said that another senior health official has recently been threatened.

“The HOD of the Health Department Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu has also opened a criminal case with SAPS. Dr Nolutshungu brought to the Premier’s attention the threats she had received through email. The Premier had immediately Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela to take appropriate steps and find those responsible. The Premier says that those involved in corruption and underhand dealings will face the might of the law,” says Mhaga.

Murder case

The case against Deokaran’s alleged killers resumed in the High Court in Johannesburg last week Wednesday. Six men are charged with her murder.

Deokaran unearthed alleged corruption in the Department.

She was also a key witness in the SIU investigation of the R332-million Person Protective Equipment corruption scandal.

Deokaran’s bravery was celebrated during a memorial rally on last week Tuesday evening in Mondeor, Johannesburg.

Her sister, Shaleen Ramghulam, said they are still battling to come to terms with her death.

“You will be etched in our minds forever. We can never move on without you but we will move forward one day at a time, one step at a time. The late great former President Nelson Mandela would have been proud of this daughter of South African soil.”